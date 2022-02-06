A shooting at a Burien gas station injured a clerk Saturday night, Feb. 5, 2022, according to Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 10:39 p.m. at the Arco gas station located at 13515 Ambaum Blvd. SW (map below).

According to police, the clerk was shot in the thigh by an unknown male suspect, who fled the scene.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple units responded to the shooting.

