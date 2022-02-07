Do you have a friend or family member who needs cheering up? Of course you do!

Local Girl Scout Troop #40741 has two ideas of how you can bring cheer to someone who needs it:

A Cheer Package of handmade items (pictured, right) to have delivered or mailed (if out of the Burien area) to bring a smile to someone who needs it. The Cheer Package includes a troop-made silkscreened tea towel, hand rolled beeswax candle, and a Scout designed notecard. If that doesn’t suit your fancy we of course have classic Girl Scout cookies for sale to enjoy or donate to the military troops.

“Troop #40741 has been fundraising for the past four years and has appreciated all of the local support, especially as the pandemic has made our fundraising and planning very challenging.

“We wouldn’t have been able to plan our trip to Greece this summer without the help of all our friendly neighbors.

“This is our last year of scouting!”

Link to the Cheer Package on the Etsy site:

https://www.etsy.com/listing/1156356584/covid-cheer-package

Link to their online cookie site:

https://digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/britta587948?

For questions, please contact [email protected]