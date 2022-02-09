On Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, the Exchange Club of Highline – along with Frankie’s B-Town Bistro – donated 100 Italian meals to the ER and COVID ICU staff at St. Anne Hospital in Burien.

Word is that the staff at St Anne’s is absolutely swamped and their staff is exhausted (and perhaps hungry).

“We felt they deserve some recognition…and some encouragement to not quit,” Exchange Club organizers said.

The Exchange Club paid for the meals from Frankie’s, which as we previously reported, was recently sold and will have its last dinner on Feb. 19.

“Thank you for acknowledging their hard work during this pandemic and reminding our healthcare heroes that they have not been forgotten!” St. Anne organizers said. “We greatly appreciate having people like you in our community!”

More info on the Exchange Club of Highline is here: https://exchangeclubofhighline.com.