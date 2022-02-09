Lainey Poelzer, owner of Clover Laine Photography in Burien, has always loved animals, especially dogs.

So when the opportunity arose to help Burien C.A.R.E.S. find forever homes for pets, she jumped on it.

“This time of year pet rescues are often in need of more support,” Poelzer said. “Families who thought getting a dog for Christmas would be fun, are learning just how much work and time it takes to care for a pet. Many of the pets that were adopted during the pandemic are now being surrendered as people start to go back to their busy lives. So I decided to host a competition to find the Seattle area’s Ulti-Mutt Cutie as a way to help out.”

‘Pooch Playoffs’ will be Mar. 13!

The pupparozzi are on the lookout for the cutest canine in the greater Seattle area. For 2022, Clover Laine Photography has unleashed a competition benefitting Burien C.A.R.E.S., to be held starting Mar. 13, 2022.

For a $99 donation, pups will get a mini photo session and be entered into a bracket-style competition with a chance to earn exciting prizes from sponsors.

Contestant’s receive a keychain of their pup from their photoshoot and an epic doggie bag of treats and goodies. Our local winner will go on to the national championship!

But…”don’t paws, there are only 16 spots available!” she said.

Pooch playoffs is a bracket-style competition and is currently searching for 16 dogs to compete.

Voting for Pooch Playoffs will begin Mar. 13, 2022, just in time for March Madness.

Each pup will get exciting prizes from over 20 local businesses sponsoring the event and a metal keychain of their dog’s portrait.

Our local winner will even go on to the national championship.

“There’s something so special about the joy and unconditional love we get from our pets and sadly they’re not with us for very long. That’s why creating gorgeous portraits of them is so important to me. Getting to do that while supporting dogs in need is a dream come true!”

More details and a full list of sponsors at cloverlaine.com/pooch .