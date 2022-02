Burien’s Hospitality House will be holding a virtual Spring Fling 2022 from March 10–13, and here’s how YOU can help:

Join us for our virtual Spring Fling 2022!

With special content including:

A client feature: “What happens when you move on from Hospitality House?” A very special concert featuring Hospitality House’s own musical star Dessert dash Online auction & more!



More info here: https://hospitalityhousesouthking.org/event/spring-fling-2022/