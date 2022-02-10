Just in time for Valentine’s Day, teaching artist Naomi Benson and host Devrim Ozkan of Revolution Paint & Ink will be guiding participants through how to paint a Valentine using tempera paint at this Sunday’s free online class, hosted by the Burien Arts Association.

This class is designed for children, but all ages are encouraged to join.

To participate, log on this Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at 3 p.m. to:

To preregister, use the same link.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.