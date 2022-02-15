A vehicle smashed through the front doors of the Walgreens located at 14656 Ambaum Blvd. SW in Burien (map below) early Tuesday morning, Feb. 15, 2022.

An ATM normally located inside the store was found on the ground outside the damaged doors, and it appears an attempt was made to break into it.

Police responded to the location for reports of a burglary, but deputies were unable to find any suspects or the vehicle that hit the doors.

This is an open and active case and has been assigned to a detective for review.

Photo courtesy Mark Bruce.