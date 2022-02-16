Photo courtesy @PugetSoundFire

A two-alarm fire burned the vacant, former Maywood Elementary School, located at 1410 S. 200th Street in SeaTac (map below).

Officials say that 911 calls reporting the blaze came in at 11:21 p.m. Tuesday night, Feb. 15, 2022.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, the cause of which is unknown at this time.

The former school building was once a part of Highline Public Schools, but hasn’t had students since the 1970s. The district sold the property last year.

The fire was still burning Wednesday morning, and is contained to one building.

No injuries were reported.

Road closures in the area were put in place.