REMINDER : The deadline to nominate a community member or organization for Burien’s 2022 “Citizen of the Year” is coming up Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

Every year, the Burien City Council honors community members who make outstanding contributions to our community by presenting them with the “Citizen of the Year” award.

Recipients are nominated by Burien residents and awarded by the Burien City Council.

Nomination Instructions

Do you know someone who has improved the quality of life in Burien? Do you know of a program or organization that has helped others in the community? Help us recognize that person or organization for their contribution to the Burien.

Nominations are accepted throughout the year, and the city is currently accepting nominations for 2022 Citizen of the Year.

Send the full name of the person you are nominating, a short statement describing why they deserve to be honored, and any links or supporting documents using the online form here, or via snail mail to:

Attn: Adriene Buckley

City of Burien

400 SW 152nd Street, Suite 300

Burien, WA 98166

Deadline: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

Previous Citizens of the Year include:

Roxana Pardo Garcia, and Don and Charlette Berg (2021) Jenny Partch, Lina Thompson and Grace Stiller (2020) Cyndi Upthegrove (2019) Para los Niños (2018) Larry Cripe & Wendy Meyers-Wenger (2017) Cassidy Huff (2016) Eric Mathison (2015) Maureen Hoffmann, Betty Olson Vacca and Neighbors of Seahurst Park (2014) Michael Noakes andÂ Donna DiFiore (2013) John Feeney (2012) Maggie Larrick and Eric Dickman (2011) Debra George (2011) Jerry Robinson (2010)



For more information, please contact Adriene Buckley at [email protected] or (206) 241-4647.