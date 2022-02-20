Temperatures are expected to drop well below freezing overnight for at least the first part of this upcoming week, so organizers will be opening Burien’s Severe Weather Shelter beginning Monday night, Feb. 21, 2022 at 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service is predicting that the low temp for Tuesday night will be around 22 degrees.

Organizers rely on Burien’s wonderful, generous community of volunteers and donors to keep the community safe, warm, and fed, and they’re seeking volunteers and donors.

Please use SignUp here to indicate when you can volunteer or donate food and supplies.

Opportunities begin Sunday, Feb. 20, with needs for help setting up the space, with the bulk of spots being listed on Monday and into the week, for both volunteer spots and donations needed.

Organizers will continue to update the list throughout the week.

For those of you interested in volunteering, but unsure what to expect, we have provided a little more info for you at this link. All volunteers work alongside shelter staff and/or seasoned lead volunteers who will get you oriented and provide instruction.

Added drop off times for donations:

Sunday, Feb. 20 from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., and 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. (on Sunday, please bring your donations to the front door on 1st Ave. S.) Monday, Feb. 21 from 2 – 6 p.m. (on Monday, please bring your donations to the door at the SE corner of the church and ring the bell for assistance.)



If you have any questions or would like more information or to speak with us, please email [email protected] and we will get back to you as soon as we can. Updates can also be found on our Facebook page @ BurienSWS .

Here’s the weather forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Washington’s Birthday: Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind 9 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. East wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Friday Night: A slight chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

The Severe Weather Shelter is located at Highline United Methodist Church, 13015 1st Ave. S, Burien, WA 98168: