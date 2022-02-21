The King County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a 13-year-old boy was shot in the arm in White Center Sunday night, Feb. 20, 2022.

Police say that 911 reports at around 11:01 p.m. indicated there was a large group of people present when shots were fired.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on a suspect or motive for the shooting.

The incident is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and has referred to Major Crimes for follow-up.