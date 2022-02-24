Jeff Ashley has been selected by the Highline High School Alumni Foundation as its 2022 Alumni of The Year.

“I’m humbled and honored,” Ashley said. “I’ve always been a Pirate and always will be.”

Ashley is the second 1977 HHS graduate to be selected for Alumni of The Year. Michael Walsh was selected in 2017.

“The Alumni of the Year award is the Foundation’s way to honor those who have done so much for the community, whether through charitable means or through business or other leadership,” said Gary Korsgaard, Alumni Foundation President. “We select those HHS graduates who provide a role model showing the kind of success that HHS students can realize.”

Ashley was born at Burien General Hospital and attended Lake Burien, Gregory Heights, and Sylvester schools before Highline High School. While at Highline, he played football, basketball, and baseball. He was captain of the baseball team and selected to the All-North Puget Sound League at catcher. He went on to Eastern Washington University where he played two years of baseball.

He has been in the real estate and mortgage loan business since 1979 and is currently branch manager for Caliber Home Loans, with responsibility for four branches of the company.

In 2010, Ashley and his co-workers established the “Cobalt Cares Foundation” which paired up with the “Dollars for Scholars” program, with Ashley’s Family Scholarship designated for HHS seniors. In 2017, Ashley and his family established the John P. Ashley Scholarship through the Highline High School Alumni Foundation, named after his late father. The scholarship is designated for students who have earned a school letter and are entering college to study business, real estate, or engineering.

In addition to scholarships, Ashley and his company have been involved in support of the Veterans Administration, Union Gospel Mission, Habitat for Humanity, the HHS Alumni Foundation Golf Day, and other programs.

The Highline High School Alumni Foundation was established in 1995. Last year, the organization awarded 24 scholarships to HHS seniors totaling $91,000.

More info here: http://www.highline-highschool-alumni-foundation.org