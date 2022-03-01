The Burien Arts Association will be holding a reception for featured artist, Margery Ellsworth this Friday evening, Mar. 4, 2022, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Highline Heritage Museum.

This is a free event.

WHAT: Meet the artist, see her works, and mingle with fellow art lovers. For more on Margery, go to burienarts.org.

WHEN: Friday, March 4, 2022: 6 – 7:30 p.m.

COST: The reception is free. Sales benefit the Artist and Burien Arts.

WHERE: Highline Heritage Museum conference room, 819 SW 152nd Street, Burien. Parking is available in the museum lot and in the lot across the street.