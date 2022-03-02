New York playwright Jason Odell Williams loves BAT Theatre’s current production of his play “Destroying David” – after joining their Zoom meeting last Sunday afternoon, Jason emailed:

“Please pass along my congratulations and sincere thanks to the cast and directors and crew – what a great job!”

An Art Restorer, grieving the death of their husband David, believes the only way to heal is to destroy the most beautiful thing in the world: Michelangelo’s David. Will they destroy this 500-year-old masterpiece? Destroying David is a story about hope, why we need art, and the joy life offers in everyday miracles…if we’re brave enough to see and appreciate them.

Williams will be on Sunday’s Zoom

Jason was so pleased with the performance he offered to attend the talkback following BAT’s upcoming Sunday, March 6 2 p.m. performance. The talkback is a wonderful opportunity to hear the author talk about his play and ask questions.

The Cast and Director

Under the skilled direction of Maggie Larrick and Rochelle Flynn, the gifted cast of Sharif Ali as You, and Adrian Cerrato as Michelangelo and David, bring this heartfelt look at love and art to life just for you.

Saturday, March 5 at 8 pm: GET TICKETS HERE Sunday, March 6 at 8 pm: GET TICKETS HERE



There are just two performances of Destroying David left! Join BAT on Zoom either Saturday, Mar. 5 at 8 pm or Sunday, Mar. 6 at 2 p.m.

Destroying David is sponsored by 4Culture through the King County Lodging Tax and the City of Burien.