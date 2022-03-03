The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Program – which will begin this Fall – educates people about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations.

Using the training learned in the classroom and during exercises, CERT members can assist others in their neighborhood or workplace following an event when professional responders are not immediately available to help.

CERT members also are encouraged to support emergency response agencies by taking a more active role in emergency preparedness projects in their community.

The Cities of Burien, Tukwila and Des Moines are partnering to bring CERT Training to the community, and they’re seeking feedback from residents.

Interested in taking CERT?

Please take a quick 2-minute survey about CERT – Fall 2022 here. By taking this survey you will be helping determine location, size of classroom needed and how many people may be interested in taking the training!

Questions?

(206) 870-6562 or email [email protected].