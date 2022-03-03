Teaching artist JR Salter and host Devrim Ozkan of Revolution Paint & Ink will be guiding students through building an abstract landscape out of colored tissue paper at this Sunday’s free online class hosted by the Burien Arts Association.

Join them as they talk about the terms “abstract,” “fiber” and “surrealism!”

This free online class is designed for kids but all ages are encouraged to join.

To participate, log on Sunday, March 6 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same link and find out how to receive free art supplies for the class.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien