SPONSORED :

Dance plays an important role in children’s health

Dance Conservatory Seattle has announced that the studio is now offering classes for children, ages 5 – 18.

The studio has classes in creative movement, pre- ballet and pre-jazz for ages 5 – 7. In addition, the studio also offers ballet, jazz and modern for ages 8 – 18, as well as for adults. Children’s classes are ongoing from now through June, then during the summer months, several dance camps for ages 5 – 18 will focus on movement, dance, crafts and creativity.

Since the studio’s launch last September, offering dance classes for children has been a goal. Aside from offering children the joy of learning how to dance, the studio’s founders are aware of the many benefits that dance brings to children. Aside from fostering self-expression and spatial awareness, dance training strengthens muscles, flexibility, range of motion, coordination and balance. Dance can also boost a child’s body awareness and self-esteem.

Dance plays an important role in children’s physical and mental health. Numerous studies have pointed to dance as being much more than a physical and creative pursuit, but an activity that also helps children develop strong social skills, encompassing team building, communication, cooperation, and trust. Mommy bloggers, child psychologists and early education experts have all extoled the benefits of dance for kids. What better way to channel the boundless energy of young children?

While movement and rhythm come naturally to kids, Dance Conservatory Seattle recognizes that kids have a wide range of abilities. Some children might have more natural dance talent than others. Regardless of a child’s innate ability, the Conservatory fosters an inclusive and welcoming environment.

“We acknowledge the differences of everyone in a very positive way—there are differences that make us unique and special, and they should be celebrated,” Managing Director Sierra Keith said.

In the Conservatory’s creative movement and younger-age classes, children are taught to explore all the different ways a body can move through space. Imagery and analogies are used to encourage young dancers to experience as much creativity as possible.

“We want to move away from the idea that you have to look a certain way to be a dancer. Anybody can be a DANCER body,” added Co-Artistic Director Chris Montoya.

Yet there are children who have the innate drive, talent and passion to have a full-fledged dance career. The Conservatory is also interested in mentoring the students who are interested in making the shift from exploring dance as a hobby to choosing dance as a career choice.

According to co-artistic director Joshua Grant:

“This would mean that their technique classes would need to increase in order to create more performing opportunities. We have the professional experiences that we can share with our dancers that choose to follow a dance career.”

Dance Conservatory Seattle is committed to ensure that kids of all ages and abilities are having fun. They are constantly checking in with students and their parents to make sure everyone is enjoying class. Through feedback, the Conservatory is able to make the necessary changes to ensure that everyone is having a great dance experience.

About Dance Conservatory Seattle

Dance Conservatory Seattle was founded by Joshua Grant, Christopher E. Montoya and Sierra Keith. Located in Seattle’s South Park industrial area, the studio’s 2,700 square foot sprung dance floor is nearly as large as Studio C at Pacific Northwest Ballet (PNB). Current class offerings include ballet, jazz, modern dance, yoga, and creative movement. For co-artistic directors Joshua “Josh” Grant and Christopher “Chris” Montoya, Dance Conservatory Seattle is the fruition of a lifelong dream to create a dance studio that is welcoming and supportive of students of all ages, abilities, identities and body types. Joshua Grant has worked with the world’s foremost contemporary choreographers and is recognizable in the dance world as a soloist at PNB. Christopher E. Montoya, a highly accomplished professional dancer, completed his undergraduate degree with Cornish College of the Arts, and has a Master’s of Fine Arts from the University of Washington. Managing Director Sierra Keith began training in ballet as an adult and has long been known in the Seattle Dance Community for her commitment to dance and her popular news blog.

For more information, please visit DanceConservatorySeattle.com .

Dance Conservatory Seattle

426 S Cloverdale Street

Seattle, WA 98108 206-970-9510 [email protected].

Classes for Children:

Pre-Ballet (5—6 yrs) Thursday, 3:30 – 4:30pm Ballet 1 (7 – 11 yrs) Thursday, 4:30 –5:30pm Pre-Jazz (5 –8 yrs) Thursday, 5:30 – 6:30pm Creative Movement 1 (4—6 yrs) Monday, 6:00 – 6:50pm Creative Movement 2 (5—7 yrs) Saturday, 9:00 – 9:50am



Classes for teens:

Beginning Ballet: two classes per week: Tues and Fri 4-5:30 Intermediate/Advanced Ballet: three classes per week: Mon, Wed 4-5:30, Fri 5:30-7 Jazz: Saturday 1:30-3:00 pm



Monthly payment plans are available.

Adult Drop In Ballet, Jazz and Modern classes:

Open Level Ballet is offered: Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri, Sat at 10:00 am and Monday-Friday at 7 pm Some classes include live pianist accompaniment



Check schedule for Jazz & Modern Classes

Children and Teen Summer Dance Camps available July 25th through August 12th

Check our website for details and early registration:



EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].