All are invited to come help celebrate the Grand Opening of The Box Makerspace on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 from 5–7 p.m.

Located in the lower level of Discover Burien, The Box Makerspace entrance is located off the SW 153rd alley around the back.

The Grand Opening party will feature tours of the space, demonstrations of various machines, puzzles races, table bowling and light refreshments.

The Box Makerspace is a creative studio and workspace in Downtown Burien. It opened in October 2021 as a place where the community can come to learn and make their creative projects come to life. The Box also caters to small and micro businesses that are looking to do small productions runs, craft custom items, create branded merchandise and more.

Regular hours are Tuesday – Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Friday from 10:30 a.m. till 7 p.m.).

The Box will also be open for the Burien Art Walk that happens every First Friday in the downtown core from 4-8 p.m.

“See you there!”

More info here:

The Box Makerspace is located in the alley around the rear of Discover Burien’s offices: