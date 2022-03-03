Volunteers are needed to join your Miller-Walker Basin Steward and local community to help restore the forest around Miller and Walker Creeks.

This project will continue work that was done in 2017-2019, weeding around young trees and plants to help them grow into healthy stream-side vegetation, removing blackberry, ivy, and other weeds, and planting native trees and shrubs.

These work party events will be held Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. – Noon, starting Mar. 19, 2022 (details below).

By volunteering, you help make the Miller and Walker Creek basins better for people, fish, and wildlife.

No experience is necessary, and gloves and tools are provided.

Please sign up here:

A group of volunteers stands by Miller Creek Trail, showing off a large invasive blackberry plant they removed from the site

WHEN: Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

Walker Preserve: March 19, June 4, October 29 Miller Creek Trail: April 23, May 14, November 5



WHERE:

Walker Preserve Park in Normandy Park ( click for map ) (Southwest 168th St & 2nd Ave Southwest) Miller Creek Trail in Burien ( click for map ) (14455 Des Moines Memorial Dr)



IMPORTANT NOTE: Please plan ahead – these trails do not have a restroom.

COVID-19 Considerations & Protocols:

We want to keep everyone safe. Please do not sign up or attend the event if you have been experiencing any of the following symptoms: Cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of smell or taste or if anyone in your household suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19. Please plan to provide verification of COVID-19 vaccination. Proof of vaccination for people over the age of 12 is required for participation in King County volunteer activities. See Contractors and Volunteers for more details. We ask volunteers to bring their own gardening/work gloves if possible. We will have a hand sanitizing station on site.



WHAT TO BRING:

Gardening gloves/work gloves (we have extras that you can borrow if you need them) Closed-toe shoes are required! (ex: sturdy sneakers, rain boots, hiking boots. No sandals, heels, or flats) Layers of clothing that can get dirty Long sleeves and thick leg coverings to protect against thorny plants (shorts or capris are not recommended) Rain gear -OR- sunblock and a sun hat (be sure to check the weather) Full water bottle



Sign up here: https://forms.gle/VdXQELNhSisWrVLdA or email [email protected].

More info here.

This project is a joint effort of the City of Normandy Park, the City of Burien, the City of SeaTac, King County, the Port of Seattle, and the Miller and Walker Creeks Stewardship program.