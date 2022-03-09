The City of Burien and Discover Burien hosted the 17th annual Empty Bowls event recently to raise money for the Highline Area and White Center Food Banks, bringing in $10,352 thanks to generous donations from the community.

Since 2006, Burien Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, Moshier Art Center potters, Discover Burien, and Burien businesses have worked together to host this popular community event that combines good food and handmade pottery to raise funds for our local food banks.

This amazing event has raised over $270,000 for local food banks over the last 17 years.

Empty Bowls events can be found around the country raising money to combat food insecurity. The 2022 Empty Bowls event was a modified COVID event that included pop-up donation stations at six Winter Markets, a donation event at the Moshier Art Center in March, and an “Eat Out for Empty Bowls” Passport event to help direct traffic to our area restaurants who have been so supportive of the event for so many years.

Organizers would like to thank the Moshier Potters for making and donating over 800 bowls, The B-Town Blog for promotion support, all the fabulous volunteers, and the Puget Sound Skills Center Culinary Students for their donation of cookies.

“We hope to see you at our January 2023 Empty Bowls and be able to share a meal!”

All proceeds benefit the Highline Area Food Bank and White Center Food Bank, and you can still donate directly to both/either online.