Photo of emcee Deborah Appel at the Feb. 25, 2022 ‘7 Stories’ event by Scott Schaefer.

On Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, area residents gathered to share their stories as part of the ‘7 Stories’ series at Highline Heritage Museum.

Emceed by Deborah Appel, storytellers included Debra Valpey, Tom Fletcher, Claire Yurdin, Patrick Roush, and Steve Finney.

NEXT EVENT IS FRIDAY, MAR. 25

The next event will be held on Friday, Mar. 25, 2022, with the theme “When I was a kid…”

For more info, or to apply to share your story, please visit http://burienculturehub.org/7stories.

VIDEO

Below is an edited video of the Feb. 25 event:

Parents should use discretion when deciding whether to include children. Not all stories will be appropriate for young listeners.

Organizers can help coordinate the logistics of a 2-person bilingual story.

Storytellers can apply through a very short application process.