Volunteers are needed for a Walker Preserve Forest Restoration work party on Saturday, Mar. 19, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. – Noon.

Remove ivy and other invasive plants, and plant native plants to restore habitat along Miller and Walker creeks.

No experience needed, tools provided.

WHAT: Walker Preserve Forest Restoration work party

WHEN: Saturday, Mar. 19, 2022, 9:30 a.m. – Noon

WHERE: Walker Preserve Park in Normandy Park (click for map or see below) at SW 168th Street & 2nd Ave SW: Meet at this intersection at the Walker Preserve sign, then walk through the gate, cross the creek, and go left down the trail.

INFO: More info here: https://kingcounty.gov/services/environment/watersheds/central-puget-sound/miller-walker-creeks/volunteer.aspx or contact Iris Kemp, Miller-Walker Basin Steward: (206) 375-1312

