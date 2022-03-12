Log on to Burien Arts’ Sunday Fish School this Sunday, Mar. 13, 2022.

There are schools and then there are schools.

This Sunday, teaching artist Naomi Benson of Gnome Grown Art and host Devrim Ozkan will teach a free online class about the schools of fish that swim in the tropics!

Naomi will be guiding students through how to paint Tropical Fish while talking about these colorful, fun swimmers.

This free online class is designed for kids but all ages are encouraged to join. Tune-in for some fun facts, good crafts, and painting!

To participate, log on Sunday, March 13 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same link and find out how to receive free art supplies for the class.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien