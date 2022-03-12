As we previously reported, on March 7, 2022, a vehicle rammed into the prayer space of the Muslim American Youth Foundation (MAYF) in Burien, and then drove off.

This follows a rash of attacks on other places of worship, including attacks on three other Islamic centers in the region over the last five months.

All are invited to join in solidarity with MAYF on Wednesday, Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. for a Multi-Faith Solidarity Gathering at the center located at 125 S. 156th Street (map below), and “to make clear that we will build back together stronger, together.”

Please Join this Solidarity gathering in Burien on Wednesday 3/16! Our Burien Muslim community is gathering to show unity after 3 other attacks at Islamic centers in the past 5 months https://t.co/NOR8zQCDse pic.twitter.com/3QR5W2sLtD — Hugo Garcia (@CMHugoGarcia) March 12, 2022

The MAYF center is located at 125 S. 156th Street, at the former Highline Athletic Club: