As we previously reported, on March 7, 2022, a vehicle rammed into the prayer space of the Muslim American Youth Foundation (MAYF) in Burien, and then drove off.

This follows a rash of attacks on other places of worship, including attacks on three other Islamic centers in the region over the last five months.

All are invited to join in solidarity with MAYF on Wednesday, Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. for a Multi-Faith Solidarity Gathering at the center located at 125 S. 156th Street (map below), and “to make clear that we will build back together stronger, together.”

The MAYF center is located at 125 S. 156th Street, at the former Highline Athletic Club: