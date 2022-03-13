From our friends at WABI Burien:

Can you place this fish?

Please join us starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 16, 2022 as we make a loop through Des Moines in search of this sculpted fellow.

We’ll park at the library (which is closed until 1 p.m.) and head over to S. 222nd Street which will take us down to Des Moines Creek park.

After pausing at the beach to look for birds and living sea-life, we’ll head up Des Moines Creek trail to a pathway part-way up that will take us through adjacent neighborhoods and back to our starting point.

This 2.2-mile round trip journey is mostly on paved pathway and sidewalks and will take about 80 minutes. There’s some elevation change, so feel free to bring along poles or walking sticks if so inclined.

Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022 (Rain or shine.)

Time: Meet a little before 11 a.m. so we can begin walking at 11:00.

Place: Park at the Des Moines public library, 21620 11th Ave S, Des Moines (map below).

Who: Walkers of every level and ability (dogs are welcome, too.)

Distance: About 2.2 miles, round trip. Walk involves some elevation change.

Questions?

For questions, comments and suggestions, please contact: