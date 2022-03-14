If you saw a lot of police activity in Burien’s Five Corners neighborhood Friday night, March 11, 2022, it’s because Burien Police responded to the 15800 block of 5th Place South (map below) for a report of a male who had blood on his clothing.

Police say that the male had walked away before deputies arrived.

Deputies on scene however followed a trail of blood which led to the man’s home.

However, the victim was actually found on S. 160th Street near SR 509.

While initially someone reported what sounded like a gunshot right before the incident, police say it’s unclear if an actual gun was involved.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A male, the victim’s roommate, was detained.

The King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One helicopter was not involved in this incident, police said.

Major Crimes detectives responded, and this case is still an active and open investigation.

DASH CAM VIDEOS

Below are two dash cam videos taken by a nearby resident who drove past the scene, showing at least nine police cars on S. 160th near SR 509 as well as a taped off 5th Place S. just to the east of the freeway: