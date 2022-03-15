The City of Burien has $10.8 million of federal funds available to help our community and local government recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and they want to hear from residents.

“Help build our recovery roadmap – share your priorities for investing $10 million in federal funds to help Burien bounce back faster from pandemic-related impacts,” the city said.

The city will also be holding two Recovery Roadmap Community Meetings:

“Join a virtual community meeting on Burien’s Recovery Roadmap. This is your chance to share your ideas for how to help Burien bounce back from the pandemic. Interpretation in Spanish and Vietnamese will be available. If you need other accommodations, please reach out to [email protected].”

Register for the Mar. 31 meeting on Zoom here: https://managementpartners.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0uf-2qpzkpG9w6Ed7A9e58nARXUtkUy4Bt

Here’s a video the city released:

Click below to take the survey:

For more info, visit https://recoveryroadmap-burienwa.hub.arcgis.com .

