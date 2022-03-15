On Tuesday morning, Mar. 15, 2022, two student athletes at Burien’s Kennedy Catholic High School – Mateo de la Peña and Christian Louie – both seniors, added their names to the Individual State Championship Board in the foyer of Goodwin Gymnasium, marking them as two of the best student-athletes to attend the school.

Topping the podium at Mat Classic XXXIII was de la Peña, 4A Wrestling State Champion in the 160 lb. weight class. He pinned his opponent (Fall 3:39) in the second round of the tournament, becoming the third Wrestling State Champion in school history.

Louie won the 4A Boys Swim State Champion in the 100 Breaststroke with a time of 56.04 which breaks the previous school record of 56.16 and earns him All-America consideration.

“Kennedy Catholic is proud of its athletes and their successes,” the school said in a statement.

Kennedy Catholic High School is an Archdiocesan, co-ed high school located in Burien, whose mission is “to graduate leaders following Christ in a school community that is accessible, diverse, and committed to pursuing the full potential of every student.”

More info at https://www.kennedyhs.org/

Photos courtesy Kennedy Catholic High School