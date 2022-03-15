Round 1 of Burien’s “Pooch Playoffs” is currently underway, and voting is open – who’s your fave Pooch so far?

The “pupparozzi” are looking for the cutest canine in the area, and for 2022, Clover Laine Photography in Burien has unleashed a competition benefitting Burien C.A.R.E.S.

Readers are invited to vote for their favorites Pooch at the website linked below.

Winners from each round move on to the next.

Round 2 begins this Friday, March 18, 2022 at Noon. Round 3 begins March 22 at Noon. The final round begins March 24 at Noon.



To vote, please visit this link, then click on the “Click Here to Vote!” button: