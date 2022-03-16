Longer days, warming soil, garden shops bursting with seed packets and plant starts – spring is in the air, and the WSU Extension Master Gardeners of King County continue their gardening classes and workshops with more great presentations.

Growing Groceries classes continue into June on Wednesdays, and Bellevue Demonstration Garden Saturday Workshops begin Series 2 workshops in April.

All classes will be presented online via Zoom and registration is required.

Growing Groceries

Classes are presented on specific Wednesdays, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. through April, May and June. Home gardeners can still register for the series and receive recordings for each class. The series of classes is offered at a discount. Each individual class is $7.50. Registration is required for the series or individual classes. (There will be a limited number of financial need fee waivers available for individual classes.)

The full schedule, series/class, and registration information are available at https://mgfkc.org/education/ growinggroceries. The series subscription and individual registrations for remaining classes are available now. The WSU Extension Master Gardener Foundation of King County uses the funds collected to support activities of the WSU Master Gardener Program in King County.

Bellevue Demonstration Garden Saturday Workshops: Workshops continue on Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to mid-October. Topics in Series 2’s nine workshops (April, May, and June) include rain gardens, container gardening, gardening with children and more. New: Series 2 and Series 3 workshops will be recorded! Series subscriptions are offered at a discount. There is a $5 fee for each individual workshop. Registration is required for the series or individual classes. (There will be a limited number of financial need fee waivers available for individual classes.)

The second series subscription and individual registrations are available now. The full schedule, registration information, and the workshop descriptions are available at https://mgfkc.org/education/ bdg-workshops. The fees help the WSU Extension Master Gardener Foundation support the activities of the WSU Master Gardener Program in King County.