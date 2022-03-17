The next Highline Forum will be held virtually via MS Teams on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

If you’re interested in attending, please email Dave Kaplan at [email protected] and put “Highline Forum rsvp” in the subject line. He will provide you the link to the meeting.

The agenda includes:

Public comments; A presentation by host city Des Moines; The presentation of the 2021 StART Annual Report, and shared thoughts by StART members; An update on StART; and Emerging Issues shared by the members “Round the Table.”



Note regarding Public Comment

Due to Senate Concurrent Resolution 8402 and the Governor’s Proclamation 20-28, there will be no physical location for this meeting. Those wishing to provide public comment will have the opportunity to:

Deliver public comment via email: All written comments received by email to [email protected] will be distributed to Forum members. Deliver public comment via MS Teams: To take advantage of this option, please email [email protected] with your name and the topic you wish to speak to by 9:00 a.m. PT on Wednesday, March 23rd. You will then be provided with a link to join the MS Teams meeting. This process will be in place until further notice.

The Highline Forum provides Southwest King County municipalities, educational governing bodies, and the Port of Seattle with the opportunity to share information, interact with outside speakers and other governmental organizations, and work in partnership on initiatives that benefit the residents of Southwest King County.

More info here: https://www.portseattle.org/page/highline-forum