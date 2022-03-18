Curly, swirly, fun with markers marks the subject for this Sunday’s free online class hosted by the Burien Arts Association.

Let’s get together and work all the twists and turn of a fun swishy landscape together.

Teacher Jeanne Salter, with host devrim ozkan, will be driving on this fun and colorful adventure. Bring your markers, your ideas, and your imaginations!

This free online class is designed for kids but all ages are encouraged to join. Tune-in for some fun facts, good crafts, and painting!

To participate, log on Sunday, March 20 at 3 p.m. to

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/296388715627

To pre-register, use the same link and find out how to receive free art supplies for the class.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.