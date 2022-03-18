Courtesy Mike O’Kelley comes this beautiful pic of two cormorants, taken recently at Arbor Lake in Burien:

O’Kelley said:

“My wife and I have noticed a cormorant or sometimes a pair of cormorants that have been hanging around Arbor Lake in the mornings recently.

“I’ve been trying for a few weeks now to get this image, but usually they will take off. Today I was able to sneak through the muck and mire without scaring them off.

“An interesting collection of birds at this small lake. 4 buffleheads, a flock of widgeons, a few mergansers. Most will head north soon.”

Taken with a Sony DSC-HX1 (point-n-shoot), manual mode, F5, 1/125 second.

