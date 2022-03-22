SilverSounds Northwest will be celebrating 10 years of its Greatest Hits with ‘I Love Rock & Roll!‘ at the Highline Performing Arts Center in Burien on April 2 & 3, 2022.

What better way to commemorate a decade of fun than by revisiting their greatest hits, including favorites by The Righteous Brothers, Bob Seger, The Four Seasons, Billy Joel, and The Beach Boys – all guaranteed to have your toes tappin’.

And, of course, no SilverSounds show would be complete without the dancing, storytelling, and hijinks for which they are known!

This year, SilverSounds extends an invitation to former members to join them onstage for several beloved favorites.

“It’s going to be a weekend you don’t want to miss!”

There will be two performances:

Saturday, April 2, 2022, 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, 2 p.m.



Proudly sponsored by Solstice Senior Living at Normandy Park.

Highline Performing Arts Center is located at 401 S. 152nd Street: