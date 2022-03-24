Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a carjacking that started in White Center before ending with a one-car collision near the 11800 block of Glendale Way S. (map below) in Burien Wednesday afternoon, Mar. 23, 2022.

Police said that three teenagers were taken into custody after the armed carjacking ended in a crash that critically injured a 14-year-old girl.

The group of armed teenagers carjacked a man in White Center just before 1 p.m., then took off in the car, according to Capt. Tim Meyer. The victim of the carjacking was uninjured.

About an hour later, officers spotted the stolen car and started following, but did not pursue when they took off. The suspects then crashed the vehicle near South 118th Street and Glendale Way South.

Three male teenage suspects were able to exit the damaged car and escape, leaving behind the 14-year-old girl in critical condition, who was pinned in the car.

Two nearby schools were locked down for a short time.

All three suspects, who were wearing ski masks, were taken into custody.

A gun that one of them had was recovered nearby.

It is unclear if the injured girl was involved in the initial carjacking, police said. Detectives added they believe it’s possible that she may have been picked up by the other suspects in the first hour of their carjacking joyride.

An investigation is underway.

“We thank the community for their patience while investigations and deputies continue their work.”

