Butterflies are one of the more magical creatures on earth, and to celebrate them, Burien Arts will be holding a free online class this Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022.

This Sunday, teaching artist Naomi Benson of Gnome Grown Art and host devrim ozkam of Revolution Paint & Ink will be guiding students through how to paint a butterfly while we talk about these colorful beauties during the Burien Arts Association’s free online art class.

This free online class is designed for kids but all ages are encouraged to join. Tune-in for some fun facts, good crafts, and painting!

To participate, log on Sunday, March 27 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same link and find out how to receive free art supplies for the class.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.