From our sister site The Tukwila Blog:
A man was found dead and another was injured in a shooting near the Sound Transit Light Link Rail Station in Tukwila Thursday afternoon, Mar. 24, 2022.
Officers are on the scene of the shooting in the 3600 block of Southcenter Blvd., which occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m.
One was killed, and a second was located with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital.
No suspect has been located at this time.
The station has been closed to passengers, and officers and detectives will be in the area for the next several hours to process the scene.
— Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) March 24, 2022
Officers are on the scene of a reported shooting in the 3600 blk Southcenter Blvd that occurred at approximately 3:20PM. One individual has been located in the vicinity with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. No suspect has been located at this time. pic.twitter.com/gXATDG0ZP0
— Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) March 24, 2022
DISPATCH: Shooting – ALS – Fire Only @ LINK LIGHT RAIL STATION, 3651 SOUTHCENTER BLVD, TUKWILA.
Responding Dept: Tukwila
Unit(s): L354, E352, M4I, M4, MSO1, B352, TFINFO, MSO1I#Tukwilafd #Tukwila
— South King County Fire Dispatches (@SKCFDispatches) March 24, 2022
BREAKING: Huge police presence after a deadly shooting outside the light rail station in Tukwila. @TukwilaPD says one man is dead and another man was taken to the hospital with injuries #FOX13 pic.twitter.com/TlLTJF14mV
— Jennifer Lee (@JennLeeTV) March 24, 2022
Another shooting in the neighborhood. Office is on lockdown again. Tukwila life, y'all! https://t.co/HVKMTYv0cX
— ✨🧘🏽♀️✨ 𝙰𝚕𝚒𝚜𝚊 ♡ (@tnagavilos) March 24, 2022
Transit Alert Update – RapidRide A Line is not serving the stop at Tukwila Int'l Blvd Station due to an emergency response. https://t.co/BCgO8UtXvf
— King County Metro 🚏 🚌🚎⛴🚐 (@kcmetrobus) March 25, 2022