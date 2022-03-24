From our sister site The Tukwila Blog:

A man was found dead and another was injured in a shooting near the Sound Transit Light Link Rail Station in Tukwila Thursday afternoon, Mar. 24, 2022.

Officers are on the scene of the shooting in the 3600 block of Southcenter Blvd., which occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m.

One was killed, and a second was located with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital.

No suspect has been located at this time.

The station has been closed to passengers, and officers and detectives will be in the area for the next several hours to process the scene.