The City of Burien is seeking public input on its Ambaum and Boulevard Park Community Plans, and is inviting residents to participate in three upcoming events.

“The goal is to create subarea community plans that support thriving, transit-friendly neighborhoods, and successful business districts,” the city said.

The city is conducting a community planning process along the Ambaum Blvd corridor and in the Boulevard Park neighborhood.

Here’s more from the city:

Ambaum and Boulevard Park Community Plans

How do we make our neighborhoods better for both neighbors and businesses? To help answer that question, the City of Burien is conducting a community planning process along the Ambaum Blvd corridor and in the Boulevard Park neighborhood.

The City of Burien invites you to join us and help plan for the future of Ambaum Boulevard and Boulevard Park. Stop by one of the events to share your ideas and feedback with us. We would love to see you there!

Thursday, March 31, 2022, 4-7 p.m.

871 SW 136th Street – Outside of Fantastica Beauty Salon Monday, April 4, 2022, 4-7 p.m.

1111 SW 128th Street – Outside of Birrieria Tijuana and Pizza Gallery Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 4-7 p.m.

12015 Roseberg Ave S. – Boulevard Park Library

