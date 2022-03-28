From our sister site The Waterland Blog:

Des Moines Police are investigating a shooting in the area of a bus stop near Pacific Highway S. and Kent Des Moines Road – where there have been multiple incidents before – on Monday morning, Mar. 28, 2022.

Police say that when officers responded to a 911 call at about 4:49 a.m., they located a male victim at the scene who had been shot in both arms.

Officers immediately began first aid and determined the incident started between two males on a Metro Bus. This victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, and his current condition is unknown.

Police located another male victim from the bus with a graze wound from a bullet, and he was treated and released at the scene.

The suspect walked away from the scene northbound on Pacific Highway S. K-9 responded and attempted a track; however, they were unsuccessful.

The incident is in the area near where previous shootings have taken place.

“There does not appear to be any specific threat to the public at this time,” police said.

Des Moines Police Detectives are on scene and continue to gather evidence and review video.

If anyone witnessed this incident or has any additional information to assist with the investigation, they are asked to call the Des Moines Police Department Tip Line at (206) 870-6871 or e-mail [email protected].