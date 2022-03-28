Southwest Little League’s 2022 season opener Jamboree Day will be held at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center on Saturday, April 2, 2022, starting at Noon.

There will be a 50/50 raffle, along with baked goods with encouraged donations accepted for the league .

The Juniors team (Dodgers) will play in their first game at 2 p.m., and all are invited to come watch locals “play ball!”

Southwest is the official Little League affiliate in the White Center area (District 7).

More info here: https://www.southwestlittleleague.org/.