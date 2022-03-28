The B-Town Blog is proud to introduce our first-ever Easter Worship Guide –

It’s safe to say that all humans need to nourish their spirit in some way, and for many in our area this takes form through Christian practices.

We are fast approaching Easter Sunday, the highlight of the Christian liturgical calendar, which this year falls on April 17, 2022.

Many think of Easter as a one day event, but most Christian denominations recognize a full commemoration of “Holy Week”, beginning with Palm Sunday, as encompassing the full story of Jesus’ crucifixion, death and resurrection.

We have compiled a directory of local area churches, for those readers who are interested in becoming familiar with congregations in our area. The simple text listings were provided free of charge, while featured listings carry a modest fee. Every effort was made to capture information accurately, and create a full representation; however should you find an error or omission, please email [email protected].

A final note:

We hereby honor and affirm all faith traditions and look forward to presenting future features highlighting a further diversity of celebrations.