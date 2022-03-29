A residential fire burned a home at 17441 Sylvester Road in Burien (map below) early Tuesday morning, Mar. 29, 2022.

The fire – which was called in just before 1 a.m. – was upgraded to 2-alarms due to the height of the home and the topography of access, according to King County Fire District No. 2.

It was quickly contained, but two residents were displaced.

No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross was called in for support.

Cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.