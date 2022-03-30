REMINDER : The City of Burien will be holding its first ‘Recovery Roadmap’ community meeting this Thursday, Mar. 31, 2022, seeking public input on how it should spend $10.8 million of federal funds available to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Help build our recovery roadmap – share your priorities for investing $10 million in federal funds to help Burien bounce back faster from pandemic-related impacts,” the city said.

The two Recovery Roadmap Community Meetings will be:

“Join a virtual community meeting on Burien’s Recovery Roadmap. This is your chance to share your ideas for how to help Burien bounce back from the pandemic. Interpretation in Spanish and Vietnamese will be available. If you need other accommodations, please reach out to [email protected].”

Register for the Mar. 31 meeting on Zoom here: https://managementpartners.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0uf-2qpzkpG9w6Ed7A9e58nARXUtkUy4Bt

Here’s a video the city released:

Click below to take the survey:

For more info, visit https://recoveryroadmap-burienwa.hub.arcgis.com .

