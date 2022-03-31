Pick up a tasty lunch for you and your staff this Friday, April 1, 2022, because Panda Express Burien is donating 20% of purchases to support the St. Anne Hospital Foundation.

All you need to do is show the flyer below on paper or on your smartphone.

To make an online purchase, visit PandaExpress.com or download the app and enter 332655 in the fundraiser code box. Pickup your order from the store or send a staff member to easily deliver it to you.

“Then take the night off from cooking and treat your friends and family for dinner!”

NOTE: Fundraiser is only valid at the Panda Express in Burien

15842 1st Ave S

Burien, WA, 98148

Open 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

206-248-1888

PandaExpress.com