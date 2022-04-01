The Burien City Council is hiring a new city manager for Burien, and this week announced that they want to hear from the community regarding the “characteristics and traits the new City Manager should possess as well as the opportunities and challenges they may face.”

Community members are encouraged to take a survey, available in three languages.

The survey closes April 11, 2022.

Take a survey:

The community is also invited to a public hearing scheduled for April 18, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Learn more at burienwa.gov/CityManagerSearch.