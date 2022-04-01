SPONSORED :

All of our neighborhood children and grandchildren, preschool through third grade, are invited to join the Easter Bunny at the Cove for our annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Rain or shine, the hunt horn will blow promptly at 11:00 a.m. It’s all over by 11:30 at the latest, so don’t delay and miss out!

This is a FREE event!

Children should bring their own baskets, and since it’s all outside, we recommend boots for potential mud and damp.

The Easter Bunny will be happy to pose for photographs, so be sure to bring your camera.

WHAT: Easter Egg Hunt WHEN: Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. sharp! WHERE: Normandy Park Community Club (The Cove), 1500 SW Shorebrook Drive (map below):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>