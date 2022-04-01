SPONSORED:
Now hiring at PCC Community Markets in Burien! Multiple job opportunities from entry-level to leadership.
-
- For positions in the Deli, please apply here: https://external-pccsea.icims.com/jobs/search?ss=1&searchKeyword=&searchCategory=18234&searchCompany=22&searchZip=&searchRadius=20
- For all positions: https://external-pccsea.icims.com/jobs/search?ss=1&searchKeyword=&searchCategory=&searchCompany=22&searchZip=&searchRadius=20
ABOUT PCC COMMUNITY MARKETS:
PCC Community Markets (PCC) is Seattle’s original — and the nation’s largest — certified organic, community-owned food market. What started with a few Seattle families in 1953 is now a passionate community that believes in the power of good food and the potential of good people; a place where the best of the Northwest comes together, from the produce we stock to the people we hire.
Our Vision: To inspire and advance the health and well-being of people, their communities and our planet
Our Mission: We ensure that good food nourishes the communities we serve, while cultivating vibrant local, organic food systems
Our Values: We foster high standards / We act with integrity / We embrace stewardship / We take action because we care
BENEFITS AND PERKS:
-
- Competitive Medical, Dental, Vision, Disability and Life Insurance
- Paid vacation and sick time
- 15% staff discount
- Free membership in the co-op and access to all member benefits
- Reduced rate on ORCA cards
- Retirement plans
- Special access to PCC Cooking classes
- Education support and development opportunities
- Access to employee assistance programs
EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].