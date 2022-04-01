SPONSORED :

Now hiring at PCC Community Markets in Burien! Multiple job opportunities from entry-level to leadership.

For positions in the Deli, please apply here: https://external-pccsea.icims.com/jobs/search?ss=1&searchKeyword=&searchCategory=18234&searchCompany=22&searchZip=&searchRadius=20 For all positions: https://external-pccsea.icims.com/jobs/search?ss=1&searchKeyword=&searchCategory=&searchCompany=22&searchZip=&searchRadius=20



ABOUT PCC COMMUNITY MARKETS:

PCC Community Markets (PCC) is Seattle’s original — and the nation’s largest — certified organic, community-owned food market. What started with a few Seattle families in 1953 is now a passionate community that believes in the power of good food and the potential of good people; a place where the best of the Northwest comes together, from the produce we stock to the people we hire.

Our Vision: To inspire and advance the health and well-being of people, their communities and our planet

Our Mission: We ensure that good food nourishes the communities we serve, while cultivating vibrant local, organic food systems

Our Values: We foster high standards / We act with integrity / We embrace stewardship / We take action because we care

BENEFITS AND PERKS:

Competitive Medical, Dental, Vision, Disability and Life Insurance Paid vacation and sick time 15% staff discount Free membership in the co-op and access to all member benefits Reduced rate on ORCA cards Retirement plans Special access to PCC Cooking classes Education support and development opportunities Access to employee assistance programs



