Burien’s Hi-Liners Musical Theatre’s production of ‘Matilda JR. the Musical‘ will open on Friday, April 22, 2022, and run through May 1 at Glendale Lutheran School.

“The children are rising up! Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, this show, about an extraordinary girl who dreams of a better life, will have audiences rooting for the “revolting children” who are out to teach grown-ups a lesson.

“Join the revolt!”

Get your tickets now for this adaptation of the Tony Award-winning hit “Matilda, JR.”

“Matilda JR. the Musical” will run April 22-24 and April 29-May 1, Friday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at Glendale Lutheran School in Burien (map below).

Tickets are $15 and available here: