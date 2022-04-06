SAVE THE DATE : The first-ever ‘Bite of Bernadette’ will celebrate our diverse community with culinary delights from around the world at St. Bernadette Parish School in Burien on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Your ticket gets you tastes of different culinary delights from around the world.

Festivities will take place at St. Bernadette Parish School on Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the school’s field.

According to organizers, plans are in the works to have a classic car group and a Harley group so people can view some amazing rides, confirmation on that to come soon!

Tickets are $20/person or $80/family of 5 until April 23. After April 23 prices are $25/person or $100/family of 5.

“Thanks for your support! See you at the Bite!”

More info and tickets available here:

St. Bernadette Parish School is located at 1028 SW 128th Street: