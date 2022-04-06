The Burien City Council on Monday, April 4, 2022 appointed four members to the city’s Planning Commission:

Rocco DeVito August Hahn Lena Pace Charles Schaefer



Alternates are:

Mahamed Jama Rebecca Gobeille



The Burien Planning Commission is a Council-appointed seven-member advisory body that makes recommendations to the Burien City Council on matters relating to the Comprehensive Plan and land use policy changes.

Members must be Burien residents.

The Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.